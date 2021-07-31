Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Drops By 37.3%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Patriot National Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned about 11.67% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

