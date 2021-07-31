Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.66 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.930-$0.950 EPS.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,827. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.45.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

