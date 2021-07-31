Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $21,489,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 285,876 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $8,079,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

CENTA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,686. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

