Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

HRGLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$46.92 during trading on Friday. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

