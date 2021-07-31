Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target at C$216.56

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$216.56.

Several analysts recently commented on CTC.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting C$191.94. 189,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,965. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$197.31. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$118.86 and a one year high of C$213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

