Giant (GIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $33,577.09 and approximately $23.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017556 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001586 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

