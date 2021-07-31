-$0.36 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.40). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($72.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $242,824,114.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,194,350 shares of company stock valued at $490,747,535. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 896,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,690. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.35. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.