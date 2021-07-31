West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-5.545-$-3.879 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.21. 4,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

