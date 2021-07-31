AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.52-12.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.58. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.520-$12.620 EPS.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. 9,017,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,629. The stock has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

