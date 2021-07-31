Pylon Finance (PYLON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,309.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Pylon Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $13,309.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for about $160.43 or 0.00388752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

