Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Drops By 33.1%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Navigator stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,883. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $536.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

