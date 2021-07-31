Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Genfit stock remained flat at $$3.71 during trading hours on Friday. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83.

Get Genfit alerts:

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.