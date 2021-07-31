Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.51 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 249,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,153. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.