Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 1,036,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

