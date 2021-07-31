Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 1,036,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.06.
About Aqua Metals
