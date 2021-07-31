$20.63 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce sales of $20.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of SOL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.49. 506,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $522.43 million, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ReneSola by 302.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ReneSola by 199.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ReneSola by 80.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

