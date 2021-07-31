Education Ecosystem Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $164,042.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

