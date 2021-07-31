Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). eHealth posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

In related news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in eHealth by 132.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 81.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 60.8% during the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EHTH traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 1,124,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $94.41.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

