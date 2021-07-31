Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $862.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

