Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 78.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Brady stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $54.68. 865,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,882. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

