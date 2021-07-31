Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.31. 12,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,192. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $251.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

