Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 120.11%.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

