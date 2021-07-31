Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Catalent reported sales of $947.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

CTLT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.81. 920,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

