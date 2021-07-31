Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 101,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,962. The company has a market capitalization of $949.93 million, a PE ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

