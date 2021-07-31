Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Declines By 39.0%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $37.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

