Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 416,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,930. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

