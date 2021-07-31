NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,300 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the June 30th total of 495,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Get NuCana alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NuCana by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NuCana by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 393,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Analysts forecast that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.