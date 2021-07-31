Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.760 EPS.
Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 4,189,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
