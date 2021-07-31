Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.760 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 4,189,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

