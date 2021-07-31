MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. MoneyGram International updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 4,791,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.79 million, a P/E ratio of -206.76 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.