LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,049. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

