Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. 307,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,044. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

