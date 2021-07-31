TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 114,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

