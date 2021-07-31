Newscrypto Market Capitalization Reaches $86.82 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $86.82 million and $6.97 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,556 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,909 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

