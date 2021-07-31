Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($6.51). Novavax posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $30.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $48.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $179.33. 2,197,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.68.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,849 shares of company stock worth $17,119,393. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,608,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

