Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Federal Signal updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.900 EPS.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,771. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

