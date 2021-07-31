Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.66 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.930-$0.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.45.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 7,506,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,827. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.