Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the June 30th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,169.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Nippon Electric Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Nippon Electric Glass alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.