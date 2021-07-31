National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.91.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.4496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is 113.16%.

Several research firms have commented on NABZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.