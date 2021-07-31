Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 80.93%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 338,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,305. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

