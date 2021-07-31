-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.25). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

SYRS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,051. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.