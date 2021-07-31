Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26.

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

