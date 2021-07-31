Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Down 28.8% in July

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SHG traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,268. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.88. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

