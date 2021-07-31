Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

EFR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 70,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,298. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

