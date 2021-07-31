New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%.

SNR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,588. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $772.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

