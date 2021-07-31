NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.74 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 241,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.