Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS.

MMSI stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 506,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,796. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.