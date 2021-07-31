Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post $1.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.43.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.63. 1,533,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,507. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $210.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.