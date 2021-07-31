Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $109.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.62 million. Invitae posted sales of $45.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $462.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $472.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $680.75 million, with estimates ranging from $650.60 million to $699.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Invitae’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,400. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Invitae by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.