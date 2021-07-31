Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. 1,357,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

