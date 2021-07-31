Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%.

KNSL traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.65. 169,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,699. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.35. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.