Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

MAS stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 3,146,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,322. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

